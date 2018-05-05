National Security Minister Assures, Urgent Investigation Ongoing in Senior Police Officers Shootout at Grand Bazaar.

National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, says he has been assured by the Acting Police Commissioner that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken following the on-going probe into the shooting incident between two policemen at the Grand Bazaar car park.

The incident which left both officers injured reportedly took place over a woman, on Wednesday evening.

In the House of Representatives On Friday, Minister Dillon was asked by the Opposition Member of Parliament for Oropouche West whether he has communicated with the Commissioner of Police on the incident, and if so, whether he could advise on what immediate disciplinary action the Commissioner of police plans to take.

