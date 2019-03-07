National Security Minister Stuart young says Carnival 2019 was indeed the safest Carnival ever.

Speaking at a press conference a short while ago, Minister Young said he felt an incredible sense of pride as he witnessed the Carnival celebrations yesterday.

He added that the statistics regarding serious reported crimes indicate that Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was able to deliver on his promise of the safest Carnival ever.

Minister Young praised the officers for their dedication and hardwork as he promised that the public will feel the benefits of the work being done.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says the Police Service’s Carnival operations are not yet completed.

He explained that there are still Carnival related activities taking place which means the police service work for Carnival is still ongoing.

Commissioner Griffith noted that the TTPS continues to employ technology even as the season winds down.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief of Defence Staff, Captain Daniel says this country’s borders continued to be locked down and heavily monitored during the Carnival season.