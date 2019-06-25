Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says this country has made progress in several areas as it pertains to the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of the United States.

He made the revelation during his response to a question posed to him in the Senate by Opposition Senator, Wade Mark.

This country has been given a Tier 2 ranking by the US State Department in its 2019 Trafficking in Persons report.

Minister Young admitted that there is room for improvement in some aspects as it relates to the matter.