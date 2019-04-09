The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is not interested in a gun amnesty.

This is according to Minister of National Security Stuart Young.

Speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of National Security on Tuesday, Mr Young stated that while that may have worked in other countries, the current Government does not believe it would be successful in T&T.

He said that there is Legislation being drafted that will target the issue of guns and criminality in Trinidad and Tobago.

Minister Young said that the Legislation will make it very difficult for any individual who is intent on committing violent crime.