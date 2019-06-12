National Security Minister Stuart Young is sticking to his guns that there will be absolutely no extension to the Venezuelan migrant registration process.

He made the comment while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM earlier Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, some of the migrants at the registration centre became unruly, breaking the line and attempting to skip others as they became anxious about not being able to register.

Minister Young, along with armed police and soldiers, addressed the migrants advising them that the process will not continue if they did not get back in line.

The Minister told the Power Breakfast Show however that the last minute surge of applications is just as he expected

He said the late registrations are not the Government’s fault as it has done all that it can to facilitate persons.

Minister Young added that the Government is not concerned by the late surge.

He said has already begun looking at the next stage of the process and preparing for that.