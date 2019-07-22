National Security Minister Stuart Young says police officers are being given the tools they need to fight crime.

He made the comment while speaking on the Power breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Monday morning.

On the heels of Sunday’s press conference, he reiterated the Government’s commitment to making legislative moves aimed at supporting the police service in the execution of their duties.

He added that the fight against crime is ultimately the responsibility of the police service.

Minister Young explained that the Government is also assisting the police by securing the country’s borders.