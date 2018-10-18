National Security Minister Pleads With Prison Officers To Stay On The Job, Police Commissioner Says Contingency Plan Already In Place If They Do.

National Security Minister, Stuart Young, is begging prisons officers not to walk off the job.

Speaking during a television interview on Wednesday, Minister Young vowed that the Government will continue to do what it can to address the issue of prison officers’ safety.

The National Security Minister said he understands that their job is a dangerous one but is asking prisons officers to stand strong.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has given an assurance that measures have been put in place in the event that prison of­fi­cers de­cide to walk off the job.

Reports quote the Commissioner as saying that the po­lice will step into pro­tect cit­i­zens.

Also affirming this stance is President of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Michael Seales.

Speaking with News Power Now, stated, should the situation warrant it, police officers are ready, trained and capable to step in to do what’s necessary.

He said that Officers are presently in a state of readiness to treat with any situation.

