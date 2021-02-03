National Security Minister Receives Pepper Spray Report from Specialists.

Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says he is now in possession of a report from specialists, which reviewed the issue of the use of pepper spray as a form of protection for women.

Speaking at a news briefing at the Ministry’s Head Office at Temple Court, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain yesterday, Minister Young said government will act on this matter in an informed way.

Minister Young was also asked by reporters for an update with respect to the PH Taxis system.

He cautioned women to be vigilant in their travel.