National Security Minister Edmund Dillon is reiterating that crime prevention should start at a community level.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Tuesday morning, he sought to explain the rationale behind the Ministry’s latest crime prevention initiative, the National Crime Prevention Project.

Minister Dillon explained that it seeks to get communities more involved in the crime prevention process while the government takes a more holistic approach to assisting the community.

