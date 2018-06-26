National Security Minister Says 450 Police Officers Under Investigation.

Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon, says information received from the Complaints Division of the Police Service indicate that there are 450 officers under investigation for disciplinary misconduct.

He gave the update in response to a question posed to him on the issue by the Opposition Member of Parliament for Oropouche West, this afternoon.

Minister Dillon also highlighted the various the measures in place to curtail disciplinary misconduct within the Police Service adding that there will be no changes to guidelines used in the screening process for TTPS recruits.

