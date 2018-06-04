National Security Minister Says Government Focused on Fixing Issued at Remand Yard Prison.

Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon says government is focused on fixing issues in the Remand Yard, explaining that prisoners housed there are more in need of attention, that convicts.

In 2017, the government pledged $53 million to fix the Remand Prison.

Speaking at the Prisons Service Sports and Family Day on Saturday, Minster Dillon explained why the money is important for the Prison system.

Meanwhile, the National Security Minister touched on the issue of the protest by foreign nationals at the Immigration and Detention Centre and defended their detention.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

