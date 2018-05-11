National Security Minister Says Methods Have Been Implemented to Dissuade ISIS Recruitment.

Minister of National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, says measures are being put in place by the state to deter Trinidad and Tobago nationals from participating in conflict on behalf of extremist group ISIS.

He was questioned on the issue in the parliament this afternoon.

Minister Dillon said the government recognises the global threat posed by the conflict in Iraq and Syria and have implemented methods to dissuade nationals from being enticed by ISIS ideology.

Mr. Dillon said there is also closer collaboration with regional and international agencies in areas such as intelligence sharing and participation in counter –terrorism programme.

