National Security Minister, Stuart Young, is talking tough to the criminal elements following the murder of senior prisons official, Wayne Jackson.

Speaking at a news briefing held at the Ministry of National Security, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain today, Minister Young said the state remains focused on dealing with the problems being caused by criminals.

Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner of Prisons, Dane Clarke, described Mr. Jackson as a senior officer who was committed to his duty.

