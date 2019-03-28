Minister of National Security Stuart Young is urging members of the police service to ensure that they stamp out corruption.

He was speaking at Wednesday’s grad­u­a­tion cer­e­mo­ny and passing out parade for the latest batch of recruits, from the Police Academy in St James.

He said corruption in Trinidad and Tobago is rampant and officers have to help in rooting it out.

He said no one was outside the reach of the law, as he told officers that going forward he wanted them to ensure courtesy to citizens, in the way in which they operated.

PCA Head Backs Call

Asked for his response to this advice, Director of the Police Complaints Authority, David West, assured officers that reports of corruption against their colleagues will be treated seriously and with confidentiality.

He described the minister’s advice as heartening.

West said officers who are aware of any acts of corruption being undertaken by their colleagues should come to the PCA.

He also sought to allay any fears by officers that reporting their colleagues could negatively impact their career and lead to victimization.

He explained that if anything, it would do their career more good than harm.