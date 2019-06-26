Minister of National Security Stuart Young is trashing the Opposition’s claims that Venezuelan nationals, who have been registered to remain in the country for one year, will have the right to vote in upcoming elections.

In an interview on the Power Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Minister Young said the suggestion is laughable.

He was responding to comments on the matter, made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, at the UNC Monday Night Forum in Aranguez.

He revealed that none of the time spent on the registration process counts towards citizenship.