NATUC Defends Angostura Worker Served Letter of Suspension After Vocalizing Issues.

President of the National Trade Union Centre, Michael Annisette, says he is ready and willing to meet with company officials at Angostura Limited to highlight concerns expressed by protesting workers after an employee was given a letter of suspension after voicing matters affecting workers during a Town meeting last week Thursday.

He gave the update during an interview with News Power Now this afternoon.

Mr. Annisette said the workers informed him that due process was not followed and described the development as a form of intimidation.

