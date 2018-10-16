NATUC General Secretary Michael Annisette Takes Aim. Lack of Capital Injection at Port Authority Lamented.

General Secretary of National Trade Union Center, Michael Annisette, says he will raise issues pertaining to capital inject for the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and the establishing of a new company for the ferry service at this year’s 44th Congress of the International Transport Workers Federation.

The Congress is being held in Singapore, October 14-20.

It will include participants from around one hundred and forty countries, representing over six hundred transport unions with more than nineteen million members and over two thousand participants.

In a media release Mr. Annisette, who is also President General of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, described the establishing of a new company for the ferry service as a classical attempt at union busting.

He claimed that there has been an attempt to starve the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago of capital injection which is desperately needed to sustain the Port, thereby making a case for the privatization of the Port.

NATUC said it will continue to argue that it is only job and wage growth that can propel the country out of its economic challenges.

It added that austerity measures, wage cuts and putting workers on the bread line have been and will continue to be a doomed economic solution.

