President of the National Trade Union Centre, Michael Anisette said that union is standing in solidity with Public Service Association, President Watson Duke in light of his recent detention by the TTPS.

Speaking at a media conference this morning at PSA’s rooftop, Anisette said that they are ready to die for their comrades.

Anisette said union members will join forces to ensure that Watson Duke is served justice.

Quoting from Nelson Mandela, “to battle or to die” Anisette said the question of dying for a cause, is fundamental within the frame work of all unions banning together.