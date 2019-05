General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre, Michael Annisette, says NATUC will focus on the challenges facing its comrades in Tobago come June 19th, Labour Day.

Mr. Annisette made the announcement at a recent news briefing.

The trade unionist explained that NATUC will also take part in June 7th labour March and rally to be held in Port of Spain.

He said the event will be used to highlight the many issues facing the labour movement at this time.