Chairman of the National Carnival Commission, Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters is insisting that Trinidad and Tobago can no longer coin the country’s carnival as the ‘Greatest show on Earth’.

Speaking at the NCC’s Security Workshop at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Peters said that the country’s crime rate at the start of a new year is alarming.

He said that until we make Carnival the ‘safest show on earth’ then we can claim it as the ‘greatest show on earth’.