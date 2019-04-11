Chairman of the National Carnival Commission, Winston “Gyspy” Peters, says the NCC will have to come up with innovative ways to get out of its serious debt situation of $74 million dollars.

He made the remark while addressing a sitting of the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday.

The Committee focused on the expenditure and internal controls for the period 2010-2018.

Mr Peters was questioned on the NCC’s present financial difficulties by Chairman of the Committee, Dr Bhoe Tewarie.

Mr. Peters admitted that at present the money allocated by the state is not enough and it is not until investments by NCC start to materialize that it would be in a better position.