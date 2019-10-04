The National carnival Commission is looking forward to Monday’s budget presentation. NCC Chairman, Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters has presented a proposal to the government with hopes that the Commission’s requests and recommendations will be considered.

In a News Power Now interview, Mr. Peters lamented that as it remains to this date, the NCC is still owed money by the government.

The NCC Chairman said Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival must be better marketed. He said while public scrutiny always leans toward this area, without the financial support of the government, no inroads can be made.