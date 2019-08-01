The People’s National Movement has announced that Temporary Senator and Party Youth Officer Mr. Ndale Young has been selected as the prospective candidate for the constituency of Barataria / San Juan following the party’s screening exercise yesterday.

Via a media release the PNM stated that three outstanding candidates presented themselves, and Mr. Young received the nod from the Screening Committee.

Five Candidates were also selected for Electoral Districts within the Port- of- Spain City Corporation, bringing the number of candidates selected to eleven out of twelve.