Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says with three additional public health institutions to become operational in the future there will be need for more nurses and doctors in the system.

He made the comments in the parliament as he responded to a question posed by Caroni East Member of Parliament, Dr Tom Gopeesingh, who wanted to know why the Government has not hired more nurses and doctors for the public healthcare system.

Dr Rowley noted nurses and doctors in search of jobs in the public sector can also explore opportunities in the private sector.