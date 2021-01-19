Negative Covid-19 Test Required to Leave T&T for the USA, Starting Next Week.

Caribbean Airlines advises that effective January 26, 2021, all passengers traveling into the United States of America (USA), will be required to present results of a negative COVID-19 test in order to travel.

CAL says it will be mandatory to have a COVID-19 test no older than 3 days before the flight departure date to the United States.

The airline says travellers must provide written documentation of their laboratory test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline at check-in. Based on the instructions issued by the Public Health Authorities, passengers who do not provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result will not be allowed to travel.

Further to this, the company advises that all persons traveling must adhere to the COVID-19 entry requirements for their respective destinations.