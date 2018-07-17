Nelson Mandela Day Reflects on Call to Make The World A Better Place.

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” – Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela International Day (18 July) 2018 marks 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela. The Centenary is an occasion to reflect on his life and legacy, and to follow his call to “make of the world a better place.”

In that spirit, the commemoration this year continues the focus on “Action Against Poverty”, a campaign led by theNelson Mandela Foundation to honour Mr. Mandela’s leadership and devotion in fighting poverty and promoting social justice for all. The International Day also celebrates and promotes Mr. Mandela’s values and dedication to conflict resolution, race relations, reconciliation, gender equality, the rights of children and other vulnerable groups. In this way, it supports the celebration of the 70thanniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – also this year – and its focus on action for equality and dignity.

Nelson Mandela remains an inspiration to the world “through his example of courage and compassion,” says the Secretary-General in his Message, and his legacy “shows the way” to continue the struggle for equality, dignity and justice. The Message can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TysT_YrnM6A

