Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, says the revised guide lines with respect to the birth certificate application do in fact take into account consideration for persons who are both physically or mentally challenged and unable to visit its offices due to these circumstances.

The AG told the parliament this afternoon that the Registrar General has confirmed that these persons will be required to submit a letter of authorization to the applicant, together with two forms of identification and a utility bill.

He said the revised guidelines are in keeping with international best practice and the request for provision of two forms of identification is consistent with identification requirements of other government offices and financial institutions across the country.