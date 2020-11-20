Advertisement

New Boroughs in 2021 – Siparia and Diego Martin

Nov 20, 2020 | 0 comments

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley has announced that there will be two new boroughs in 2021 – Diego Martin and Siparia.

Speaking at the opening of the Diego Martin South Community Centre on Thursday, Dr Rowley said:
“The corporation has already agreed and has advanced to the Cabinet that it wants Diego Martin to become the next borough in the nation of TT.

He added: “We have received their recommendations and steps are being taken to accept it. So in 2021 there are to be two boroughs in Trinidad. You’ll have the Borough of Diego Martin and the Borough of Siparia.”

Diego Martin and Siparia will join Arima, Chaguanas and Point Fortin as boroughs.

