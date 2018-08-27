New Central Block at Port of Spain General Hospital Coming. No Word on Exactly When Though.

No word yet as to when the construction of the new central block at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital will commence but Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has given the assurance that one will be built.

According to the Minister, the Urban Development Company is working on the tender process

122 patients from the central block at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital were reportedly relocated due to structural concerns in the aftermath of last week’s massive earthquake.

However Minister Deyalsingh denied that the block was damaged during the earthquake.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

