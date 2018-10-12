New Companies To Replace Petrotrin Will Be Launched On Saturday.

The new companies to replace Petrotrin will be launched tomorrow, Saturday, October 13th.

This was revealed by the head of the current company’s transition office, Lisa Ali in a television interview this morning.

Ms Ali said all employees will be handed their termination letters by October 15th to ensure that they have at least 45 days’ notice.

She explained that during the 45 days, the plan is to recruit staff to ensure a seamless transition when the replacement companies open their doors on December 1st.

She assured that Petrotrin is ensuring that its employees are treated as humanely as possible throughout the termination process.

Ms Ali added that the employees have been provided with mental health and financial support as the company prepares to close its doors.

