New Crime Plan Launched. Communities Assured of Improved Policing.

Government has launched its latest anti-crime initiative, the National Crime Prevention Programme.

This took place at the Hilton Trinidad this morning.

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon said the NCPP would promote greater involvement from all sections of the community in crime prevention.

The NCPP will also see the Ministry address crime from a social perspective coordinating with ministries such as Public Utilities, Social Development and Health to provide counseling and mediation services among other things.

He assured communities under siege they will see a whole new approach in reclaiming the country from the hands of criminals.

The NCPP is being launched at an apt time as the murder toll in this country has now reached 300 as opposed to 267 for the corresponding period last year.

The latest statistics were provided by TTPS Public Information Officer ASP Michael Jackman.

In 2017, the murder toll stood at 494. Experts have said the murder toll can reach 500 in 2018.

