Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat has announced plans for Cabinet to propose new laws that will allow more arms of Government to issue eviction notices to persons squatting on state land.

He said as it now stands, the Commissioner of State Lands is the only person empowered by law to take such action.

Speaking with News Power Now on the matter on Wed Oct 2nd 2019, the Minister outlined his intentions, which he suggested are imminent

When asked about residential structures on state lands Minister Rambharat said that so far he is tasked with the decision of whether or not to remove over 5,800 structures on forest reserves along the Valencia stretch.