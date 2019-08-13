Political Leader of the Democratic Party of Trinidad and Tobago, Steve Alvarez, claims that citizens are becoming weary of the country’s two major political parties.

He made the comment while speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Alvarez alleged that both the People’s National Movement and The United National Congress have lost their focus and are engaging in verbal attacks against each other.

He said citizens are awaiting solutions to the many challenges that exist in the country instead of distractions and divisions being displayed by politicians.