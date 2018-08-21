New Personal Contact Number for Commissioner Griffith, Shared with Citizens to Report Crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, has opened a direct and confidential line of communication with the public, to enable persons to share info

The Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, has opened a direct and confidential line of communication with the public, to enable persons to share information on criminal activities.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the use of the number 482-4279 for the purpose of receiving information confidentially, from members of the public, is an interim measure, while a long term system is developed.

The Commissioner of Police reiterates that such information can be sent directly to him via WhatsApp or Text messaging only to 482-4279.

In a media release Commissioner Griffith said this new initiative is aimed at building public trust and confidence in the Trinidad and

