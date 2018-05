Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says the search for a qualified individual for the post of President at state owned Energy Company has begun.

Dr. Rowley explains that restructuring efforts have started at the entity.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Thursday during the question and answer segment the Prime Minister noted that an interim executive board has been installed.

