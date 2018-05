Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, says government is moving ahead with plans to set up a new Industrial Park in Point Lisas.

He says the venture will have several Chinese factories and is expected to attract thousands of jobs.

He made the revelation at the weekly Post Cabinet media briefing held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s this afternoon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest