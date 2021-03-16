New Police Headquarters To Be A “War Room” Says Top Cop.

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, has expressed his keen interest in the start and completion of the new Police Headquarters building.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says discussions surrounding the project were held and Commissioner Griffith met with a delegation from the National Insurance Property Development Company Limited on Tuesday.

In a media release the TTPS said the meeting, which was held at the Police Administration Building, Port-of-Spain, centred around providing the service with adequate tools and infrastructure, which would in turn ensure better service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Commissioner Griffith said unlike many other Police Services around the world, the TTPS has been operating out of silos, where Special Branch, Cyber Crime, Anti- Kidnapping Unit and other vital strategic units are based in different buildings.

Commissioner Griffith said units scattered throughout the country, not only lead to strategic deficiencies, but also financial inefficiencies, given the exorbitant expenditure paid in rent.

During the meeting Commissioner Griffith said he intends to utilise the new Police Headquarters as a “War room”, where the police can deal with kidnappings, any natural or man-made disasters, and operations.

Commissioner Griffith said the building would require a heavy investment in Information Technology that would ensure optimum connectivity, as the heads of strategic units like the Guard and Emergency Branch, Multi Operational Police Section, Inter-Agency Task Force, Special Operations Response Team, Homicide, and Cyber-Crime Unit will operate from the new headquarters.