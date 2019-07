President of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Inspector Gideon Dickson, adopted a diplomatic response on the issue of lie detector testing for police officers, during Tuesday’s State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM.

Mr. Dickson said its members are awaiting instruments of appointment before making any further comments in relation to the matter.

However, Inspector Dickson did confirm that the association was able to highlight views on this topic with the Commissioner of Police.