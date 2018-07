President of the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation, Ashley Taylor, says over five hundred containers have been scanned since the launched of scanners at PLIPDECO since April this year.

He says about eighteen containers are scanned every day.

Mr Taylor made the disclosure at Thursday’s Joint Select Committee of Parliament meeting.

Comptroller at the Customs and Excise Division, Kathy Ann Matthews cited the need for more staff to effectively manage operations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...