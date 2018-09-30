NEW STUDY: Children 8-11 Screen Time Must Be Limited To 2 Hours.

A new study found that limiting children’s screen time to two hours a day can improve brain function.
The study, published by The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, looked at around 4,500 children ages 8 to 11 and compared their sleep schedules, exercise and screen time to the national guidelines for children’s health. According to the guidelines, children in that age group should not spend more than two hours in front of a screen, should get somewhere between 9 to 11 hours of sleep and should get at least an hour of physical activity a day.
Researchers found that of those 4,500 children, only 5% met all the suggested guidelines.
The study revealed that only 51% of the children got the recommended sleep time, 37% got the recommended screen time and 18% met the physical activity requirement.
