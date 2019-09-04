Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, retired Major General Rodney Smart says citizens should appreciate how fortunate the country is in light of the devastation being caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Major General Smart is a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and previously served as National Coordinator of the National Crime Prevention Programme.

Speaking in an interview with News Power Now on Tuesday afternoon on the second day of assuming the leadership position, Mr. Smart highlighted the importance of not becoming complacent.

Mr. Smart also gave some insight into areas he plans to focus on during his tenure at the ODPM.