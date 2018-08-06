Newly Appointed National Security Minister to Deal with CoP’s Contract First.

At the top of National Security Minister Stuart Young’s agenda is the finalization of Gary Griffith’s contract as Commissioner of Police.

The Police Service Commission has revealed that Mr. Griffith officially received his letters of appointment as the new Commissioner of Police last Friday.

In a media release, the PSC noted that the appointment of Mr. Griffith is in keeping with its mandate to appoint persons to hold or act in the office of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

It said that as Commissioner of Police, Mr. Griffith will be responsible for directing all strategic activities of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to promote and achieve higher levels of safety and security for the nation.

The PSC added that finalization of the terms and conditions of Mr. Griffith’s contract, resides with the Ministry of National Security.

Mr. Griffith is reportedly out of the country on vacation with his wife and son.

He had reportedly been planning the vacation with his family but deferred it so he could be in the country when his nomination was debated.

Griffith has reportedly said he will return when a contract is offered to him, however, up to last Friday, then National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said the terms of the contract were still to be determined.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams is set to proceed on ten days leave from Wednesdayand is due to proceed on pre-retirement leave in mid-September. He is said to have almost two-years’ leave in store.

