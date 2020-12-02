NGC Warns Gasparillo Residents Brace for bad odors from Natural Gas venting

Gasparillo residents and those in the environs are being told to brace for some bad smells today.

This, as the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago has advised that venting of natural gas will be undertaken for planned maintenance activities on its natural gas pipeline, located east of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, Gasparillo.

The operation involves brief periods of gas venting, which may be recognised by the pungent smell of rotten eggs (mercaptan) and hollow sounds.

NGC said the operation will be controlled and will pose no threat to the public.

The venting is scheduled to start today December 2nd at 2pm and end Thursday, December 3rd at 6pm.

No smoke or lighting of fires will be permitted in or around the immediate environment.

All works will be conducted in accordance with NGC’s Environment, Safety and Security Policies and Procedures, as well as all applicable codes and standards.

NGC said should you have any concerns, please contact :

NGC’s 24 hours emergency hotline: 800-4427 (800-4GAS)