The NGO Women Working for Social Progress is expressing concerned over what it has described as the fine line between domestic violence and corporal punishment.

Speaking on the program Impact T&T here on Power 102.1FM on Sunday, longstanding member of Working Women, Dr. Rowena Kaloo shed some light on the effect that corporal punishment can have on the minds of young children.

Dr. Kaloo also questioned the law here in Trinidad and Tobago which recognizes reasonable punishment. She explained the far reaching implications of physical abuse.