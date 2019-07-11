Interim Political Leader of the Progressive Party, Nikoli Edwards, says his leadership style will be one where participation and input from the people will form a key part of how he conducts his organization’s affairs.

He made the comment during talks on the ‘In Focus’ Programme on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Edwards has previously served as a Senator, member of the Procurement Board and has a very active role in civil society work.

He shared some of the measures he plans to put in place, should his party ever be given the approval by citizens to manage the country’s affairs.

Mr. Edwards then spoke about how he plans to make his vision break down traditional barriers that exist.