Political Leader of the New National Vision, Fuad Abu Bakr, says the organization will contest the upcoming general election.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on POWER 102.1FM Monday afternoon, Mr. Abu Bakr said believes the country is in need of renewed political vibrancy after having leadership from the United National Congress and the People’s National Movement.

Mr. Abu Bakr also claimed that the local government system is not having the desired results and is in urgent need of reform and resources.