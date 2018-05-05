Power102FM

No Action Taken Against Energy Ministry Staff in International Faux Pas

No Action Taken Against Energy Ministry Staff in International Faux Pas

0

Energy Minister, Franklin Khan, says no action has been taken against any member of staff as there was no deliberate attempt to mislead – this is with respect to the inaccurate information  being sent to international credit rating agency, Standard  and  Poor’s.

He said subsequent to this administrative and technical error of which he as Minister has accepted full responsibility, he has formally written to the staff of the Ministry indicating that no information should be provided to any rating agencies or multinational agencies without the prior approval of the Permanent Secretary and the Minister.

Franklin Khan Pleased. BPTT Investment Looks Promising with Latest Gas Find.
The Energy Minister says NGC is planning to buy assets of three international companies…
Sabotage Ruled Out As T&TEC Addresses Power Issues

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0