No Action Taken Against Energy Ministry Staff in International Faux Pas

Energy Minister, Franklin Khan, says no action has been taken against any member of staff as there was no deliberate attempt to mislead – this is with respect to the inaccurate information being sent to international credit rating agency, Standard and Poor’s.

He said subsequent to this administrative and technical error of which he as Minister has accepted full responsibility, he has formally written to the staff of the Ministry indicating that no information should be provided to any rating agencies or multinational agencies without the prior approval of the Permanent Secretary and the Minister.

