No Comfort in State Victory says AG Al Rawi

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said he takes no comfort in the State’s victory on Tuesday, after a High Court judge threw out an application which tried to stop the deportation of an 11-year-old Venezuelan girl.

Al-Rawi said the judgment was important to settling the issue of the law as it relates to how the state deals with illegal migrants.

However, he said he takes no comfort in the victory because of the circumstances of this case and in particular because of the human factors involved in the general situation.

Al-Rawi said he is duty-bound to uphold the laws of Trinidad and Tobago and those laws, very importantly are, that you ought not to enter this country illegally.

He said at the end of the day, Justice Frank Seepersad may have had no choice but to rule in that state’s favour after weighing the issues.