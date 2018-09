Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Franklin Khan, is assuring the nation that there will be a steady supply of fuel during the phased closure of the Petrotrin refinery.

Speaking in the parliament this afternoon, Minister Khan provided details on how the process at the Pointe-a-Pierre facility will unfold.

He also gave information into the various measures that have been taken to avoid any disruption during this period.

