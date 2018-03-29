No Fixed Date for PSA Elections, Says Watson Duke.

President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke, indicates that no fixed date has been set for the Union’s election.

However, Mr. Duke speaking at a news briefing, held at PSA Abercromby Street, Port of Spain Head Office Wednesday, said the poll will take place no later than November 2020.

The PSA Leader also revealed that the Union’s General Council will now be responsible for the supervision of the voter’s list.

Mr. Duke told reporters that there is still work to be done relating to the finalization of the membership list. He insisted that this process will ensure order and transparency in the system.

